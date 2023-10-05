Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier's Engage with Attendees of AUSA 2023 [Image 3 of 5]

    Soldier's Engage with Attendees of AUSA 2023

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Henry Villarama 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kirk Gibbs, Commanding General of the Pacific Ocean Division, United States Army Corps of Engineers and 1st. Sgt. Brandon Laspe, 511th Engineer Dive Detachment, take a photo during the AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting and Exposition at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Oct. 10, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 16:13
    Photo ID: 8064549
    VIRIN: 231010-A-AR102-1010
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 23.15 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Soldier's Engage with Attendees of AUSA 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AUSA
    AUSA2023

