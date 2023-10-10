Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paul Ellis Retirement Luncheon [Image 5 of 6]

    Paul Ellis Retirement Luncheon

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jorge Borjas 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew McKinney, commanding officer, Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany eats lunch during a retirement luncheon at Dubber's Oak, MCLB Albany, Georgia, Oct. 10, 2023. The luncheon was held for Paul Ellis, director, Public Safety Division, MCLB Albany, to thank him for his time spent supporting and enhancing the security of the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)

