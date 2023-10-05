Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paul Ellis Retirement Luncheon [Image 4 of 6]

    Paul Ellis Retirement Luncheon

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jorge Borjas 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    Paul Ellis, director, Public Safety Division, Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany, speaks with guests during his retirement luncheon at Dubber's Oak, MCLB Albany, Georgia, Oct. 10, 2023. MCLB Albany personnel gathered to give their farewells to Ellis and thank him for his time aboard MCLB Albany. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 16:00
    Photo ID: 8064412
    VIRIN: 231010-M-MB805-2023
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 16.77 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE ALBANY, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paul Ellis Retirement Luncheon [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paul Ellis Retirement Luncheon
    Paul Ellis Retirement Luncheon
    Paul Ellis Retirement Luncheon
    Paul Ellis Retirement Luncheon
    Paul Ellis Retirement Luncheon
    Paul Ellis Retirement Luncheon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civilian
    Luncheon
    Retirement
    MCLB Albany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT