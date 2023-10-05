Maj. Casey Doane, 512th Rescue Squadron flight safety officer, talks to visitors of the International Balloon Fiesta during a static display at Balloon Fiesta Park, N.M., Oct. 7, 2023. During the display Doane talked to visitors about the HH-60W Jolly Green II and answered questions about the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 14:31
|Photo ID:
|8064026
|VIRIN:
|231007-F-TV976-1720
|Resolution:
|6734x4489
|Size:
|9.83 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 512th RQS at the International Balloon Fiesta [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
