An HH-60W Jolly Green II from the 512th Rescue Squadron makes its final approach during the International Balloon Fiesta at Balloon Fiesta Park, N.M., Oct. 7, 2023. After landing, visitors of the International Balloon Fiesta were invited to see the helicopter up close and speak to the crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 14:31
|Photo ID:
|8064025
|VIRIN:
|231007-F-TV976-1518
|Resolution:
|6613x4409
|Size:
|10.03 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 512th RQS at the International Balloon Fiesta [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT