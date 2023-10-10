Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    512th RQS at the International Balloon Fiesta [Image 1 of 2]

    512th RQS at the International Balloon Fiesta

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An HH-60W Jolly Green II from the 512th Rescue Squadron makes its final approach during the International Balloon Fiesta at Balloon Fiesta Park, N.M., Oct. 7, 2023. After landing, visitors of the International Balloon Fiesta were invited to see the helicopter up close and speak to the crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar)

    Kirtland AFB
    HH-60W Jolly Green II
    512th RQS
    International Balloon Fiesta

