An HH-60W Jolly Green II from the 512th Rescue Squadron makes its final approach during the International Balloon Fiesta at Balloon Fiesta Park, N.M., Oct. 7, 2023. After landing, visitors of the International Balloon Fiesta were invited to see the helicopter up close and speak to the crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 14:31 Photo ID: 8064025 VIRIN: 231007-F-TV976-1518 Resolution: 6613x4409 Size: 10.03 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 512th RQS at the International Balloon Fiesta [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.