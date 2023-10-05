Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3BCT-82ABN E3B: Land Navigation [Image 7 of 7]

    3BCT-82ABN E3B: Land Navigation

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct day-time land navigation in order to earn their Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, or Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) on September 25, 2023, at Fort Liberty, N.C. Day and nighttime land nav is the second step in competing for these badges. Testing takes one week and pass rates are usually at or below 20% of the starting numbers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 13:00
    Photo ID: 8063606
    VIRIN: 230925-A-HK139-4545
    Resolution: 5122x3329
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3BCT-82ABN E3B: Land Navigation [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3BCT-82ABN E3B: Land Navigation
    3BCT-82ABN E3B: Land Navigation
    3BCT-82ABN E3B: Land Navigation
    3BCT-82ABN E3B: Land Navigation
    3BCT-82ABN E3B: Land Navigation
    3BCT-82ABN E3B: Land Navigation
    3BCT-82ABN E3B: Land Navigation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    EIB
    ESB
    E3B
    EFMB
    3BCT-82ABN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT