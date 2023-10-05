3BCT-82ABN E3B: Land Navigation

Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct day-time land navigation in order to earn their Expert Infantryman Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, or Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) on September 25, 2023, at Fort Liberty, N.C. Day and nighttime land nav is the second step in competing for these badges. Testing takes one week and pass rates are usually at or below 20% of the starting numbers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

