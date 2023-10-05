Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSDC hosts Mr. J. Lloyd Bell Jr. [Image 2 of 2]

    NSDC hosts Mr. J. Lloyd Bell Jr.

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    Mr. Lloyd Bell, Chief, National Measurement and Signature Intelligence Office (NMO), signs the Joint Task Force-Space Defense heritage board during a recent visit to the organization at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 7, 2023. Mr. Bell and personnel from NMO visited the organization to better understand how the NMO can best support U.S. Space Command’s priorities and intelligence activities. The National Space Defense Center is a partnership organization, strongly supported by both the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, that develops and improves U.S. ability to rapidly detect, warn, characterize, attribute, and defend against threats to our nation's vital space systems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

