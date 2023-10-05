NSDC hosts Mr. J. Lloyd Bell Jr.

Mr. Lloyd Bell, Chief, National Measurement and Signature Intelligence Office (NMO), signs the Joint Task Force-Space Defense heritage board during a recent visit to the organization at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 7, 2023. Mr. Bell and personnel from NMO visited the organization to better understand how the NMO can best support U.S. Space Command’s priorities and intelligence activities. The National Space Defense Center is a partnership organization, strongly supported by both the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, that develops and improves U.S. ability to rapidly detect, warn, characterize, attribute, and defend against threats to our nation's vital space systems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

