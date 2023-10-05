Mr. Lloyd Bell, Chief, National Measurement and Signature Intelligence Office (NMO), signs the Joint Task Force-Space Defense heritage board during a recent visit to the organization at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 7, 2023. Mr. Bell and personnel from NMO visited the organization to better understand how the NMO can best support U.S. Space Command’s priorities and intelligence activities. The National Space Defense Center is a partnership organization, strongly supported by both the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, that develops and improves U.S. ability to rapidly detect, warn, characterize, attribute, and defend against threats to our nation's vital space systems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2023 11:28
|Photo ID:
|8063359
|VIRIN:
|230907-X-IF173-1005
|Resolution:
|3972x2644
|Size:
|871.55 KB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSDC hosts Mr. J. Lloyd Bell Jr. [Image 2 of 2], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
