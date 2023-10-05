NSDC hosts Mr. J. Lloyd Bell Jr.

Mr. Lloyd Bell, left, Chief, National Measurement and Signature Intelligence (NMO), and U.S. Space Force Col. Matthew Bruno, right, Joint Task Force-Space Defense Director of Intelligence and National Space Defense Center Deputy Director of Intelligence, pose for a photo at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 7, 2023. Mr. Bell and personnel from NMO, visited U.S. Space Command, JTF-SD, and the National Space Defense Center, to better understand how NMO can best support the command’s priorities and its intelligence activities. The NSDC is a partnership organization, strongly supported by both the Department of Defense and the National Intelligence Community, that develops and improves U.S. ability to rapidly detect, warn, characterize, attribute, and defend against threats to our nation's vital space systems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

