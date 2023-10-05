Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSDC hosts Mr. J. Lloyd Bell Jr. [Image 1 of 2]

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    Mr. Lloyd Bell, left, Chief, National Measurement and Signature Intelligence (NMO), and U.S. Space Force Col. Matthew Bruno, right, Joint Task Force-Space Defense Director of Intelligence and National Space Defense Center Deputy Director of Intelligence, pose for a photo at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Sept. 7, 2023. Mr. Bell and personnel from NMO, visited U.S. Space Command, JTF-SD, and the National Space Defense Center, to better understand how NMO can best support the command’s priorities and its intelligence activities. The NSDC is a partnership organization, strongly supported by both the Department of Defense and the National Intelligence Community, that develops and improves U.S. ability to rapidly detect, warn, characterize, attribute, and defend against threats to our nation's vital space systems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    U.S. Space Command
    NSDC
    JTF-SD
    NMO

