    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Week Philadelphia 2023 Musical Support [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Week Philadelphia 2023 Musical Support

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class HOLDEN MOYER 

    Navy Band Northeast

    PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 9, 2023) The President's Duo Acoustic Group from Navy Band Northeast performs in the courtyard of the historic Betsy Ross House in downtown Philadelphia, PA.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 11:18
    Photo ID: 8063345
    VIRIN: 231009-N-SW183-2029
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Week Philadelphia 2023 Musical Support [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 HOLDEN MOYER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Navy Week
    Philadelphia
    Navy Band Northeast
    Navy Music

