U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Berthelot (right), Coast Guard Station Grand Isle Machinery Technician, talks with Seaman Megan Lopez, Coast Guard Station Grand Isle Fireman, pose for a picture off the coast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, August 24, 2023. The station's primary missions are Search and Rescue and Law Enforcement operations. (U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 11:17 Photo ID: 8063295 VIRIN: 230824-G-YI678-1003 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 3.45 MB Location: GRAND ISLE, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard and Mexican navy train together to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.