Coast Guard and Mexican navy train together to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Trevor Caskey, Coast Guard Station Grand Isle Boatswain, drives a small boat off the coast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, August 24, 2023. The station is currently billeted for roughly 41 active duty personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)
|08.24.2023
|10.10.2023 11:17
|GRAND ISLE, LA, US
