Sgt. 1st Class Kaleb Richardson wins SMA Michael A. Grinston Leadership Award

Sgt. 1st Class Kaleb Richardson, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Radiology Clinic at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center won the SMA Michael A Grinston Leadership Award. Richardson was presented the award at the 2023 AUSA Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 9. Richardson was also part of the MEDCOM squad that placed 2nd in the Army Best Squad Competition held at Ft. Stewart, Ga. Sept. 25 to Oct. 5. Pictured with Sgt 1st Class Richardson are Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray (L) and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez (R). (Courtesy Photo)
