    Medical Readiness Command, Europe Squad Wins 2nd Place in U.S. Army Best Squad Competition [Image 1 of 2]

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe Squad Wins 2nd Place in U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

    GERMANY

    10.09.2023

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    The Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC,EUR) team won 2nd place in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition held at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 25 - Oct. 5th. The squad represented U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) in the competition. Pictured with the Medical Readiness Command, Europe squad are Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray (far right) and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez (far left). (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 06:21
    Location: DE
    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether

