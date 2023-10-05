Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers, families experience Gyeryong City [Image 2 of 3]

    Soldiers, families experience Gyeryong City

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Jason Om 

    USAG Humphreys

    Members of the Camp Humphreys community pose for a photo, Oct. 7, at the Gyeryong Military Festival. The group was participating in the Gyeryong City culture tour which was orgnaized by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) and Gyeryong City in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Om)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023 00:51
    Photo ID: 8062781
    VIRIN: 231007-A-TL884-1082
    Resolution: 1338x646
    Size: 628.95 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers, families experience Gyeryong City [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Om, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers, families experience Gyeryong City
    Soldiers, families experience Gyeryong City
    231007-A-TL884-1619

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers, families experience Gyeryong City

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT