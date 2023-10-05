Soldiers, families experience Gyeryong City

Photo By MUN CHONG | Some members of the Camp Humphreys community try out dry baths while others recline on...... read more read more Photo By MUN CHONG | Some members of the Camp Humphreys community try out dry baths while others recline on massage beds, Oct. 7, while looking out across the Hyangjeok Mountain Healing Forest. The group was participating in the Gyeryong City culture tour which was orgnaized by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) and Gyeryong City in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Mun Chong) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Soldiers and their families had an opportunity to visit Gyeryong City, Oct. 7, as part of a Korean-Culture experience tour. The Korea Tourism Organization and Gyeryong City organized the tour in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance.



The group, which totaled 56 individuals, visited the Gyeryong Military Festival, which took place at an airfield. There, the group watched military exhibitions, engaged in experience booths and had the opportunity to try food vendors. Ung U Yi, the mayor of Gyeryong City welcomed the Humphreys group at their arrival.



“This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Republic of Korea and United States alliance, and I sincerely appreciate U.S. Soldiers’ sacrifice and service for our country,” said Yi. “I hope you have a great time with your family and create wonderful memories in Gyeryong City.”



Gyeryong City is renowned in Korea as a military city because it houses the Republic of Korea military headquarters, to include the Korean army, navy, and air force headquarters. While visiting, the Humphreys group was able to learn more about the Korean military, witness their barracks, gain insight into their daily military life, and even was able to try Korean cuisine.



After the exhibition, the group visited the Hyangjeok Mountain Healing Forest, where they had access to various stress-relief programs in a natural setting. The programs included dry foot baths, flower-tea tasting, and singing bowl meditation.



“I loved the tour today and my favorite part was the Zen singing bowls," said Sgt. 1st Class Chloe Allen, who works for 8th Army. "I’ve never experienced anything like that before. It was very relaxing and enjoyable, especially with my husband. Our tour guide was also amazing, very engaging and knowledgeable, keeping us all entertained. Overall, it was a wonderful experience to immerse ourselves in Korean culture.”



The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Public Affairs Office coordinates culture trips in order to enhance the stay of service members and their families while in Korea.