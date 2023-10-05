Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition [Image 11 of 14]

    SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Casandra Lamas 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Nancy Williams-Baron, a retired teacher, paints the 1st Marine Division Band during a San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 band competition at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, Oct. 9, 2023. San Francisco Fleet Week is an annual public event that honors the contributions of the men and women of the United States Armed Forces while advancing cooperation and knowledge among civilian- and military-based humanitarian assistance personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Casandra Lamas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 21:54
    Photo ID: 8062726
    VIRIN: 231009-M-VR919-1450
    Resolution: 7354x4903
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Hometown: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Casandra Lamas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition
    SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition
    SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition
    SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition
    SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition
    SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition
    SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition
    SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition
    SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition
    SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition
    SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition
    SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition
    SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition
    SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Francisco
    IMEF
    1st MLG
    Navy Region Southwest
    Marines
    SFFW2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT