Concord High School Instrumental Marching Band competes for a scholarship during a San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 band competition at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, Oct. 9, 2023. San Francisco Fleet Week is an annual public event that honors the contributions of the men and women of the United States Armed Forces while advancing cooperation and knowledge among civilian- and military-based humanitarian assistance personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Casandra Lamas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2023 Date Posted: 10.09.2023 21:57 Photo ID: 8062716 VIRIN: 231009-M-VR919-1123 Resolution: 7009x5006 Size: 2.31 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SF Fleet Week 23: High School Band Competition [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Casandra Lamas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.