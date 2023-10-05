SF Fleet Week 23: Our K9 Heroes

Tony Basile, a U.S. Marine retired veteran, and Kona, a narcotics dog, demonstrate how to perform an attack during the San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 K-9 Heroes event in San Francisco, Oct. 7, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Casandra Lamas)

