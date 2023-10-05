Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SF Fleet Week 23: Our K9 Heroes [Image 11 of 13]

    SF Fleet Week 23: Our K9 Heroes

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Casandra Lamas 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Chase Leamer gives his remarks prior to demonstrating what Buda, a K-9 dog, could do during the San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 K-9 Heroes event in San Francisco, Oct. 7, 2023. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Casandra Lamas)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 21:46
