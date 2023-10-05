Developers meet testers – USAMTEAC, USAMMDA lead dental system assessment with Fort Liberty dental company

A Dental Filmless Imaging System (DFIS) sits on display during operational testing at Fort Liberty, North Carolina on Sept. 12, 2023. The U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Activity (USAMTEAC) partnered with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) and 257th Medical Company (Dental Area Support) recently during operational testing of the DFIS, Field Portable Dental System (FPDS), and the Dental Amalgamator as part of a wider modernization effort to help meet the future frontline dental care needs of U.S. Service Members. During the operational testing, medical developers and evaluators with USAMTEAC and USAMMDA worked directly with Soldiers belonging to the 257th MCDAS to assess the real-world utility of the FPDS, DFIS and Dental Amalgamator in a field environment. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo/Released)

