    Developers meet testers – USAMTEAC, USAMMDA lead dental system assessment with Fort Liberty dental company [Image 6 of 6]

    Developers meet testers – USAMTEAC, USAMMDA lead dental system assessment with Fort Liberty dental company

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    A Dental Filmless Imaging System (DFIS) sits on display during operational testing at Fort Liberty, North Carolina on Sept. 12, 2023. The U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Activity (USAMTEAC) partnered with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) and 257th Medical Company (Dental Area Support) recently during operational testing of the DFIS, Field Portable Dental System (FPDS), and the Dental Amalgamator as part of a wider modernization effort to help meet the future frontline dental care needs of U.S. Service Members. During the operational testing, medical developers and evaluators with USAMTEAC and USAMMDA worked directly with Soldiers belonging to the 257th MCDAS to assess the real-world utility of the FPDS, DFIS and Dental Amalgamator in a field environment. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 10:19
    Photo ID: 8062201
    VIRIN: 230912-A-A4491-1009
    Resolution: 925x617
    Size: 516.8 KB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developers meet testers – USAMTEAC, USAMMDA lead dental system assessment with Fort Liberty dental company [Image 6 of 6], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    partnership
    Dental
    Modernization
    Medical Development

