Developers meet testers – USAMTEAC, USAMMDA lead dental system assessment with Fort Liberty dental company

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Talley, commanding general of the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, poses for a group photo with Soldiers assigned to the 257th Medical Company (Dental Area Support), 44th Medical Brigade, at Fort Liberty, North Carolina on Sept. 13, 2023. The U.S. Army Medical Test and Evaluation Activity (USAMTEAC) partnered with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) and 257th MCDAS recently during operational testing of the Field Portable Dental System (FPDS), the Dental Filmless Imaging System (DFIS), and the Dental Amalgamator as part of a wider modernization effort to help meet the future frontline dental care needs of U.S. Service Members. During the operational testing, medical developers and evaluators with USAMTEAC and USAMMDA worked directly with Soldiers belonging to the 257th MCDAS to assess the real-world utility of the FPDS, DFIS and Dental Amalgamator in a field environment. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo/Released)

