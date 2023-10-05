Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Latin Ensemble performs at Fiesta Baltimore 2023 in Patterson Park in Baltimore, MD [Image 9 of 10]

    The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Latin Ensemble performs at Fiesta Baltimore 2023 in Patterson Park in Baltimore, MD

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Hagee 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231008-N-PN850-1010 BALTIMORE (Oct. 8, 2023) Chief Musician Maia Rodriguez and Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca sing and dance with members of the audience. The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Latin Ensemble performs at Fiesta Baltimore 2023 in Patterson Park in Baltimore, MD. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.08.2023 22:44
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    This work, The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Latin Ensemble performs at Fiesta Baltimore 2023 in Patterson Park in Baltimore, MD [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

