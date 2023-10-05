231008-N-PN850-1008 BALTIMORE (Oct. 8, 2023) Multi-instrumentalist Musician 1st Class Manuel Pelayo de Góngora sings a solo. The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Latin Ensemble performs at Fiesta Baltimore 2023 in Patterson Park in Baltimore, MD. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2023 22:44
|Photo ID:
|8061986
|VIRIN:
|231008-N-PN850-5825
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Latin Ensemble performs at Fiesta Baltimore 2023 in Patterson Park in Baltimore, MD [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
