USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Flight Operations with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force During Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 8, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jarod Smith (left), from Jacksonville, Florida, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Tramain White, from Sacramento, California, signal an SH-60K Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force as it lands on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama, Oct. 8. MTA Sama Sama is a multilateral exercise including forces from the Philippines, United States, Australia, France, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom designed to promote regional security cooperation, enhance maritime interoperability and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

