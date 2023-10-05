Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One-on-one with the DCNG interim Commanding General [Image 12 of 15]

    One-on-one with the DCNG interim Commanding General

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, interim commanding general, District of Columbia National Guard visits Soldiers assigned to Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Va., and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. The schedule included briefs with unit leaders and engagements with Capital Guardians who support D.C. National Guard mission and civilian agencies within the National Capital Region.

