One-on-one with the DCNG interim Commanding General

Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, interim commanding general, District of Columbia National Guard visits Soldiers assigned to Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir, Va., and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. The schedule included briefs with unit leaders and engagements with Capital Guardians who support D.C. National Guard mission and civilian agencies within the National Capital Region.

