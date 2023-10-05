Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE provides debris removal update at Upcountry public meeting [Image 3 of 3]

    USACE provides debris removal update at Upcountry public meeting

    KULA, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Katelyn Newton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Cory Koger, debris subject matter expert and chemist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District provides an update to Upcountry residents during a public meeting held at the Waipuna Chapel in Kula, Hawai'i, Oct. 4. The meeting hosted by the County of Maui allowed FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representatives to provide information regarding the Private Property Debris Removal program. USACE is managing the debris removal program in support of Maui County, the state of Hawaiʻi, and FEMA. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

    USACE
    Maui
    Maui Fires
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires

