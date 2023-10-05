USACE provides debris removal update at Upcountry public meeting

Cory Koger, debris subject matter expert and chemist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District provides an update to Upcountry residents during a public meeting held at the Waipuna Chapel in Kula, Hawai'i, Oct. 4. The meeting hosted by the County of Maui allowed FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representatives to provide information regarding the Private Property Debris Removal program. USACE is managing the debris removal program in support of Maui County, the state of Hawaiʻi, and FEMA. (U.S. Army photo by Katie Newton)

