    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yudh Abhyas 2023 [Image 7 of 9]

    Yudh Abhyas 2023

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Spc. Caleb Watson 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 11th Infantry Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers conducted a High Altitude Low Opening jump for Yudh Abhyas 2023 at Fort Wainwright, AK., Oct. 05, 2023. Yudh Abhyas '23 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian Army and 11th Airborne Division to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex, and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Reserve Photos by Spc. Caleb Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Indian Army
    Training
    11th Airborne Division
    Artic
    Yudh Abhyas 2023

