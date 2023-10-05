U.S. Army Soldiers from the 11th Infantry Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers conducted a High Altitude Low Opening jump for Yudh Abhyas 2023 at Fort Wainwright, AK., Oct. 05, 2023. Yudh Abhyas '23 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian Army and 11th Airborne Division to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex, and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Reserve Photos by Spc. Caleb Watson)

