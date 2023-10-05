Fueling At Sea

The world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USNS Laramie (TAO-203) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) participate in a refueling at sea evolution in the Adriatic Sea, Sept. 30, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

