    Fueling At Sea [Image 7 of 7]

    Fueling At Sea

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    The world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USNS Laramie (TAO-203) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) participate in a refueling at sea evolution in the Adriatic Sea, Sept. 30, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 18:08
    Photo ID: 8060883
    VIRIN: 230930-N-HJ055-1174
    Resolution: 4320x3456
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling At Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fuels
    Interoperability
    Gas
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

