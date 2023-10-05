Fueling At Sea

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Alec Kruczynski, right, from Las Vegas, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Chase Martin, from Reno, Nevada, both assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, observe fuel control consoles during a refueling at sea, Sept. 30, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

