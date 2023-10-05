Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph Darcy (left) and Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs (right), SES, present NSWCPD Senior Acoustics Engineer Sherwood “Woody” Polter (center) with a Patent Award for the Resilient Mount Gage Tools and induct Polter into the Philadelphia Division Inventor’s Club for first-time patent awardees during NSWCPD’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Third Quarter Awards Ceremony on Aug. 29, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Scaringi/Released)
NSWC Philadelphia Recognizes Employees During Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Awards Ceremony
United States Navy
