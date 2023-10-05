Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC Philadelphia Recognizes Employees During Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Awards Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    NSWC Philadelphia Recognizes Employees During Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Awards Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Phil Scaringi 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph Darcy (left) and Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs (right), SES, present NSWCPD Senior Acoustics Engineer Sherwood “Woody” Polter (center) with a Patent Award for the Resilient Mount Gage Tools and induct Polter into the Philadelphia Division Inventor’s Club for first-time patent awardees during NSWCPD’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Third Quarter Awards Ceremony on Aug. 29, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Scaringi/Released)

    Awards
    NSWCPD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division
    Sherwood “Woody” Polter

