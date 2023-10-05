NSWC Philadelphia Recognizes Employees During Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Awards Ceremony

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph Darcy (left) and Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs (right), SES, present NSWCPD Lab Supervisor Ronald Williams (center) with his Mentor of the Year Award from the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 NAVSEA Excellence Awards during NSWCPD’s FY 2023 Third Quarter Awards Ceremony on Aug. 29, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Phillip Scaringi/Released)

