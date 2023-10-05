Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Trayvious Wilson, the Leading Petty Officer for the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton Pharmacy and a member of Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha, leads a presentation on commissioning programs available to enlisted Sailors during a Sailor 360 event at the hospital on September 8, 2023. A few weeks after this presentation, Wilson was informed he had been selected for commissioning into the Navy’s Medical Service Corps.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 10:38 Photo ID: 8060410 VIRIN: 230908-N-WC760-1720 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 8.5 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corpsman's perseverance leads to selection for commissioning into Navy Medical Service Corps [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Caitriona Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.