Corpsman's perseverance leads to selection for commissioning into Navy Medical Service Corps

The Leading Petty Officer for the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton Pharmacy has been selected for commissioning into the Navy’s Medical Service Corps.



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Trayvious Wilson, a Physical Therapy Technician by trade, who is assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha and works in the hospital pharmacy, demonstrated significant perseverance in his pursuit of a commission in the Navy.



Wilson made the decision to pursue a commission in 2013 and this was the sixth time he submitted a package.



He freely admits that he was beginning to think it wasn’t going to happen and he should turn his attention elsewhere.



“I told myself this was the last time,” said Wilson. “If I wasn’t selected, I was going to focus on becoming a Chief.”



Wilson holds two master’s Degrees and recently led a Sailor 360 event at the command to provide information to the staff about the different avenues available to enlisted Sailors to pursue a commission. A few weeks after that presentation, Wilson was informed he had been selected for commissioning.



The commanding officer of EMF 150 Alpha expressed her congratulations and spoke highly of Wilson.



“His perseverance and motivation are a true testament of the professionalism and pursuit of excellence that we strive for in Navy Medicine,” said Navy Capt. Elizabeth Smith. “As always, the board was extremely competitive and with many applicants presenting exceptional academic and professional records, his selection is an investment in the future and what he can and will do for the future of Navy Medicine.”



Once commissioned, Wilson will attend the Navy’s Officer Development School prior to beginning the next step of his career. He desires to serve in the Medical Service Corps as a Health Care Administrator.



According to Navy.mil, HCAs are “the eyes, ears and minds of a global health-care network, managing finances, facilities, logistics, operations and personnel.”



Wilson’s work ethic, attention to detail, and daily presentation doesn’t go unnoticed by those around him.



“Some people you look at and can tell right away they carry themselves like an officer,” said Chief Petty Officer Jacqueline Reyes, the senior enlisted leader for the hospital pharmacy. “HM1 Wilson is one of those people.”



Wilson hopes other Sailors will see his determination and will chase their own dreams and goals.



“Whatever your aspirations are, whether it be Chief or Lieutenant, keep striving for it,” said Wilson. “Keep yourself surrounded by good people who will keep you motivated.



“I’m happy and grateful for the opportunity and I appreciate everyone who kept pushing me forward in pursuing my goals,” he added.

