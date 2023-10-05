Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts vertical replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts vertical replenishment with USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231005-N-SO660-1029 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 5, 2023) Sailors transport cargo in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command dry cargo ship, USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 5. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)

