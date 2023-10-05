Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCTS Change of Charge Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    NCTS Change of Charge Ceremony

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    10.06.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    231006-N-KE644-1085

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Cmdr. Joshua Paulaitas, off-going officer in charge of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Far East Detachment Diego Garcia, stands at attention as Lcdr. Eugene Frye, the oncoming officer in charge, salutes to show a change in responsibility during the NCTS change of charge ceremony in Diego Garcia October 6, 2023. NCTS provides quality assurance evaluation and management of telecommunication, security and Defense Information System Agency assets, and additionally it provides command control, computer, communications, collaboration, and intelligence, both tactical and strategic, support to the fleet, national consumers, allied forces in the Indian Ocean theatre and all commands and activities on Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2023
    Date Posted: 10.06.2023 05:41
    Photo ID: 8060314
    VIRIN: 231006-N-KE644-1085
    Resolution: 5924x3941
    Size: 498.47 KB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: MADISON, VA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTS Change of Charge Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCTS Change of Charge Ceremony
    NCTS Change of Charge Ceremony
    NCTS Change of Charge Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSF Diego Garcia
    Change of Charge
    NCTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT