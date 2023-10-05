231006-N-KE644-1085



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Cmdr. Joshua Paulaitas, off-going officer in charge of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Far East Detachment Diego Garcia, stands at attention as Lcdr. Eugene Frye, the oncoming officer in charge, salutes to show a change in responsibility during the NCTS change of charge ceremony in Diego Garcia October 6, 2023. NCTS provides quality assurance evaluation and management of telecommunication, security and Defense Information System Agency assets, and additionally it provides command control, computer, communications, collaboration, and intelligence, both tactical and strategic, support to the fleet, national consumers, allied forces in the Indian Ocean theatre and all commands and activities on Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

Date Taken: 10.06.2023