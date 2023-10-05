231006-N-KE644-1076



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Cmdr. Joshua Paulaitas, off-going officer in charge of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Far East Detachment Diego Garcia, and Lcdr. Eugene Frye, the oncoming officer in charge, salute each other during a change of charge ceremony in Diego Garcia October 6, 2023. NCTS provides quality assurance evaluation and management of telecommunication, security and Defense Information System Agency assets, and additionally it provides command control, computer, communications, collaboration, and intelligence, both tactical and strategic, support to the fleet, national consumers, allied forces in the Indian Ocean theatre and all commands and activities on Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.06.2023 05:41 Photo ID: 8060313 VIRIN: 231006-N-KE644-1076 Resolution: 4996x3324 Size: 485.88 KB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Hometown: MADISON, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCTS Change of Charge Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.