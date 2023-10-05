Navy Capt. Brett Oster, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke class Flight III guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125), salutes as his crew presents the colors for the National Anthem at the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey game in Tampa, Florida Oct. 5, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 22:42 Photo ID: 8060181 VIRIN: 231005-D-DB155-1007 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 646.85 KB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Jack H Lucas Crew Honored at Tampa Bay Lightning Game [Image 3 of 3], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.