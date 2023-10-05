Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Jack H Lucas Crew Honored at Tampa Bay Lightning Game [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Jack H Lucas Crew Honored at Tampa Bay Lightning Game

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Navy Capt. Brett Oster, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke class Flight III guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125), salutes as his crew presents the colors for the National Anthem at the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey game in Tampa, Florida Oct. 5, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    TAMPA, FL, US 
