Navy Capt. Brett Oster, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke class Flight III guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H Lucas (DDG 125), fires up the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team crowd while presenting his crew carrying the colors in Tampa, Florida Oct. 5, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 22:42
|Photo ID:
|8060180
|VIRIN:
|231005-D-DB155-1006
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|715.07 KB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Jack H Lucas Crew Honored at Tampa Bay Lightning Game [Image 3 of 3], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT