Coast Guard offers ship tours during 2023 San Francisco Fleet Week

Crewmembers Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) provide ship tours to members of the public during San Francisco Fleet Week in San Francisco, Oct. 5, 2023. The Cutter Waesche performed ship tours throughout San Francisco Fleet Week 2023, allowing the public to familiarize with the cutter and better understand the Coast Guards missions. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

