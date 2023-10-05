Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offers ship tours during 2023 San Francisco Fleet Week [Image 4 of 7]

    Coast Guard offers ship tours during 2023 San Francisco Fleet Week

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Crewmembers Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) provide ship tours to members of the public during San Francisco Fleet Week in San Francisco, Oct. 5, 2023. The Cutter Waesche performed ship tours throughout San Francisco Fleet Week 2023, allowing the public to familiarize with the cutter and better understand the Coast Guards missions. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 18:58
    Location: CA, US
    community
    San Francisco
    United States Coast Guard
    SFFW23
    USCGC Waesche (WMSL 751)

