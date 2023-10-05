Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman, Soldiers Graduate from Interservice Physician Assistant Program at Walter Reed [Image 4 of 4]

    Airman, Soldiers Graduate from Interservice Physician Assistant Program at Walter Reed

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Army 1st Lt. Demetre Harris has his branch insignia pinned on his uniform by his father as part of the graduation ceremony for the Interservice Physician Assistant Program on Sept. 29 at Walter Reed.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 17:49
    This work, Airman, Soldiers Graduate from Interservice Physician Assistant Program at Walter Reed [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

