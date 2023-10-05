Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman, Soldiers Graduate from Interservice Physician Assistant Program at Walter Reed [Image 3 of 4]

    Airman, Soldiers Graduate from Interservice Physician Assistant Program at Walter Reed

    UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    From left, Army 1st Lts. David Owunna, Demetre Harris and Air Force Capt. Grace Kim take the Physician Assistant Oath on Sept. 29 at Walter Reed as part of graduating from the Interservice Physician Assistant Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 17:49
    Photo ID: 8059882
    VIRIN: 231005-D-AB123-1008
    Resolution: 4272x2848
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman, Soldiers Graduate from Interservice Physician Assistant Program at Walter Reed [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airman, Soldiers Graduate from Interservice Physician Assistant Program at Walter Reed
    Airman, Soldiers Graduate from Interservice Physician Assistant Program at Walter Reed
    Airman, Soldiers Graduate from Interservice Physician Assistant Program at Walter Reed
    Airman, Soldiers Graduate from Interservice Physician Assistant Program at Walter Reed

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airman, Soldiers Graduate from Interservice Physician Assistant Program at Walter Reed

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Physician assistant
    Walter Reed
    IPAP
    Interservice Physician Assistant Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT