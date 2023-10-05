From left, Army 1st Lts. David Owunna, Demetre Harris and Air Force Capt. Grace Kim take the Physician Assistant Oath on Sept. 29 at Walter Reed as part of graduating from the Interservice Physician Assistant Program.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 17:49
|Photo ID:
|8059882
|VIRIN:
|231005-D-AB123-1008
|Resolution:
|4272x2848
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman, Soldiers Graduate from Interservice Physician Assistant Program at Walter Reed [Image 4 of 4], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airman, Soldiers Graduate from Interservice Physician Assistant Program at Walter Reed
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT