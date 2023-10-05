Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members volunteer with St. Anthony’s Foundation Free Clothing Program

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy service members, assemble hygiene kits for the free clothing program at the St. Anthony's Foundation during San Francisco Fleet Week 23 in San Francisco, Oct. 2, 2023. The mission of the St. Anthony’s Foundation is to serve the community of San Francisco by providing food, health, shelter, and clothing services to guests while practicing Franciscan values of personalism, justice, community, healing and gratitude. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    VIRIN: 231002-G-G2014-2002
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service members volunteer with St. Anthony’s Foundation Free Clothing Program [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

