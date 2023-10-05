Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy service members, assemble hygiene kits for the free clothing program at the St. Anthony's Foundation during San Francisco Fleet Week 23 in San Francisco, Oct. 2, 2023. The mission of the St. Anthony’s Foundation is to serve the community of San Francisco by providing food, health, shelter, and clothing services to guests while practicing Franciscan values of personalism, justice, community, healing and gratitude. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 17:12 Photo ID: 8059768 VIRIN: 231002-G-G2014-2001 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 0 B Location: CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service members volunteer with St. Anthony’s Foundation Free Clothing Program [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.