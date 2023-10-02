Fourth Generation Sailor

230530-N-TI693-



BRAINERED, Minn. (May 30, 2023) - Future Sailor Cy Johnson, center, poses for a photo with his grandfather, Cy Porwall, left, U.S. Navy veteran, and his father, Ben Johnson, right, U.S. Navy veteran, May, 30, 2023. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

Date Taken: 05.30.2023
Location: BRAINERD, MN, US