    Fourth Generation Sailor [Image 2 of 2]

    Fourth Generation Sailor

    BRAINERD, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP NORTHERN PLAINS

    230530-N-TI693-

    BRAINERED, Minn. (May 30, 2023) - Future Sailor Cy Johnson, center, poses for a photo with his grandfather, Cy Porwall, left, U.S. Navy veteran, and his father, Ben Johnson, right, U.S. Navy veteran, May, 30, 2023. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fourth Generation Sailor [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A Forged Legacy: Staples, MN, Native Enlists as 4th Generation Sailor

