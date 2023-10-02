231005-N-TI693-2001



BRAINERD, Minn. (Oct. 5, 2023) - Hospital Corpsman Cy Johnson, from Staples, Minn., poses for his U.S. Navy basic training photo. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (Courtesy Photo / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 15:10 Photo ID: 8059496 VIRIN: 231005-N-TI693-2001 Resolution: 2784x3897 Size: 4.88 MB Location: BRAINERD, MN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fourth Generation Sailor [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.