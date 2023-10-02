231005-N-TI693-2001
BRAINERD, Minn. (Oct. 5, 2023) - Hospital Corpsman Cy Johnson, from Staples, Minn., poses for his U.S. Navy basic training photo. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (Courtesy Photo / released)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 15:10
|Photo ID:
|8059496
|VIRIN:
|231005-N-TI693-2001
|Resolution:
|2784x3897
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|BRAINERD, MN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fourth Generation Sailor [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Forged Legacy: Staples, MN, Native Enlists as 4th Generation Sailor
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT